When Oklahoma State receiver C.J. Moore first played against Shamari Brooks during little league at 5 years old, he didn’t expect to still be sharing the field with him 15 years later.
Moore became friends with Brooks, the University of Tulsa running back, in the second grade and continued to grow close through the years. Three seasons after winning the 2016 Oklahoma Class 6A-l State Championship together at Union High School, the two childhood friends will be back on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium when Tulsa hosts Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Two childhood friends playing each other is always a dream come true when you’re at the next level,” Moore said.
Brooks is coming off a 140-yard game against San Jose State. Moore, who has two touchdown catches on the season, scored on a 59-yard touchdown in the Cowboys home opener against McNeese State. Moore is looking forward to playing in front of his and Brooks’ family this weekend.
“It’s very special because I know his family pretty well,” Moore said. “I know his family is going to be there. They support him through everything just as well as mine.”
Moore and Brooks are on the same side of the ball so there won’t be a head-to-head matchup. That still doesn’t stop them from going at each other. The friendly rivalry had already begun once both players decided on their respective colleges in high school.
Moore said they would go back and forth about if OSU and TU would win its games each week. They were spectators back then. Now, both athletes have a chance at playing a role in the outcome of Saturday’s game.
Moore said he and Brooks haven’t done any texting throughout the week, but he expects to share some friendly words after the game.
“I hate to do it, but I’m sorry bro, we coming,” Moore said.
History is on Moore’s side. Tulsa hasn’t beaten OSU since winning 35-20 in 1998. The Cowboys have outscored Tulsa 183-85 in the past three years with OSU scoring no less than 59 points in each of the three matchups.
Tulsa is the best defense OSU has faced thus far, and the Golden Hurricane will try and limit the Cowboys high-scoring offense.