STILLWATER — When Oklahoma State’s top receiver, Tylan Wallace, went down with a severe knee injury three days before the game against TCU, slot receiver Dillon Stoner was moved to the outside receiver position in Wallace’s absence.
Wallace, who caught 53% of quarterback Spencer Sanders’ completions — 53 catches for 903 yards and eight touchdowns — had suffered a season-ending injury during practice right before the Cowboys were set to face the best defense in the Big 12 Conference.
The next day was Stoner’s first full practice as the outside receiver. OSU coach Mike Gundy said Thursdays usually are shorter, lighter practices. However, Gundy witnessed Stoner dive for a one-handed catch in the end zone.
“I was sitting there watching him and I thought, ‘You know, that’s why that kid is special,’ ” Gundy said. “Nobody lays out on Thursdays. He does; he doesn’t care. That’s the kind of young man you have, that’s why he plays the way he plays.”
Two days later, Stoner scored OSU’s first two touchdowns on receptions of 57 and 22 yards to help the Cowboys defeat TCU 34-27. The 6-foot, 198-pound junior, who played at Jenks High School, finished with three catches for 93 yards in his first game following Wallace’s injury. That was a season-high in receiving yards for Stoner and the most in a game since he caught nine passes for 127 yards against West Virginia on Nov. 24, 2018.
Stoner mentioned after the game how he watched film of Wallace in preparation for his new role. The Cowboys’ second off week of the season following the TCU game gave Stoner more time to get comfortable playing on the outside.
“I’ve gotten more and more comfortable with it every day,” Stoner said. “There are always things to improve on, regardless of how well off you think you are. So just getting more comfortable out there and just finding as many things as I can to improve on is my goal.”
Stoner had a solid start in his new spot, having scored his first two touchdowns of the season against the Horned Frogs. Even though his general position hasn’t changed, switching from one receiver slot to the other, there are major differences playing on the outside, he said.
“Inside is more kind of feeling out the soft spots in coverages and stuff,” Stoner said. “It’s even different with man, the way you attack leverage and stuff. Outside, corners are obviously more cover guys, so the way receivers work off the ball, recognizing coverages are also different from the outside. It’s a lot of stuff that goes into it, but reps help a lot.”
Stoner is continuing to watch film of Wallace. Picking his brain in conversations also helps, he said. Stoner got a chance to chat with Wallace when he joined the team to watch film on Monday. Having receivers coach Kasey Dunn coach him through the transition doesn’t hurt, either.
“That’s the reason why I’ve gotten more comfortable out there is having him in my corner, so hats off to him,” Stoner said about Dunn. “Obviously, his track record of guys who’ve gotten to the NFL speaks for itself. He’s a great coach. We’re very fortunate to have him.”
Stoner will try to use what he has learned during the off week to have another big game when OSU hosts Kansas at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“They mix up coverage,” Stoner said about the Jayhawks. “(Coach) Les Miles has done a great job with them. Like I said before, they’ve lost several close games against great teams. They do a great job mixing up coverage, giving different looks, so there is a lot to look out for.”