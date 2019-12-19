Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has become the 10th player in Oklahoma State history to earn unanimous All-American status after earning his fifth recognized All-American honor on Thursday.
An athlete must be named an All-American by all five of the recognized All-American teams to be named a unanimous All-American and Hubbard is the first OSU player to reach that accomplishment since James Washington in 2017.
Hubbard is closing in on the second-best rushing season in OSU history behind Barry Sanders who rushed for 2,850 yards in 1988. Sanders, Bob Fenimore and Terry Miller are the three other OSU running back to have been named unanimous All-Americans.
Hubbard leads the country with 1,936 rushing yards and is 64 yards shy of joining Sanders as the only OSU players to reach the 2,000-yard mark in a single season.
He will have a chance to reach that mark when the Cowboys play Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.
He would be the fifth Cowboys running back to lead the FBS in rushing if he finishes the year at the top of the leaderboard after the bowl game.
Hubbard was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a Doak Walker Award finalist given to the best running back in college football.