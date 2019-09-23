STILLWATER – Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after getting a fumble recovery and an interception in Austin on Saturday.
Harvell-Peel also forced a fumble and tallied nine tackles in the 36-30 loss to No. 12 Texas. Harvell-Peel had a forced fumble in the season opener at Oregon State and no other player in the Big 12 Conference is responsible for more forced turnovers than him.
Harvell-Peel has the third-most tackles on the team with 27 tackles this season. He just earned the first conference defensive player of the week award of his career and the first of the season for the OSU defense headed by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
It’s the third overall weekly conference award for the Cowboys with running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Spencer Sanders winning honors earlier this season.