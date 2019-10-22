The Oklahoma State 2020 football schedule was announced by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday and the Cowboys are starting the season against Oregon State for the second consecutive year.
All three of the Cowboys’ non-conference games will be at home including Tulsa on Sept. 12. The Golden Hurricane will be at OSU for the 2020 and the 2021 seasons before the home-and-home schedule between both schools starts in 2024.
The game against Oregon State on Sept. 3 will be the fifth time in six years the Cowboys start the season on a Thursday. OSU opened the season against the Beavers on a Friday this year. Bedlam will be coming early next season. The Cowboys will play at Oklahoma on Oct. 24, the seventh game of the season for OSU.
Homecoming will be on Oct. 31 against Texas Tech and OSU play close the regular season with Texas for the first time when it host the Longhorns on Nov. 28. Tickets for the 2020 season are not for sale yet.
2020 Oklahoma State football schedule
Oregon State; Sept. 3
Tulsa; Sept. 12
Western Illinois; Sept. 19
At TCU; Oct. 3
Iowa State; Oct. 10
at Kansas; Oct. 17
at Oklahoma; Oct. 24
Texas Tech; Oct. 31
At Baylor; Nov. 7
West Virginia; Nov. 14
At Kansas State; Nov. 21
Texas; Nov. 28