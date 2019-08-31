Oklahoma State started the 2019 season with a win on Friday night but, more importantly, the Cowboys might have found their quarterback.
Redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders showed the world he could play in the 52-36 win at Oregon State.
Cowboys fans should pump the brakes on proclaiming his greatness after just one game against a defense that’s had its struggles stopping anybody. However, Sanders’ 203 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-24 passing to go with his 109 yards on the ground gives fans a legitimate reason to be optimistic about OSU’s quarterback situation.
Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson said ahead of training camp he was using his “CIA” motto to find his quarterback because the CIA guys are always the ones that get things done in the movies. Gleeson said he was looking for competitiveness, intelligence and accuracy out of his quarterback.
“We want to score a touchdown on every drive, so if our quarterback isn’t personifying that, then we’ve picked the wrong guy,” Gleeson said earlier this summer. “You hear stories about guys not wanting to give up a point in a basketball game. That’s what we want.”
“Secondly, I want him to be intelligent. There is a lot on the shoulders of the quarterbacks in this system, and I need their intelligence to come through.”
Did Sanders check all the boxes? Here is a look at how Sanders executed the three components of Gleeson’s CIA motto.
Competitiveness
Oregon State wasted no time putting points on the board by scoring in less than two minutes in its opening drive. The Cowboys responded with a six-yard touchdown by Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 55 yards on OSU’s first drive.
There wasn’t much to take away from Sanders’ one pass that was completed for one yard on his first series. Sanders showed a flash of his competitiveness, intelligence and accuracy by converting a third-and-eight with a 14-yard pass to Dillon Stoner on his second drive. That conversion extended a drive that ended in a 23-yard field goal to tie the Beavers at 10.
A true competitor doesn’t get rattled in high-pressure situations, and Gundy praised Sanders for the way he carried himself, especially early on when Oregon State was putting the pressure on the Cowboys defense.
Sanders went 3-of-4 for 51 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by LD Brown in his third series.
“I thought he handled the game very well,” Gundy said of Sanders. I didn’t think he ever was flustered. I thought his demeanor was good.”
Sanders must have been paying attention when Gleeson talked about wanting to score on every drive. Sanders led the offense to score on its first seven possessions, excluding the one-play kneel with three seconds left before the half. Sanders never lifted his foot off the gas, having the Cowboys punt the ball only twice the entire game.
Intelligence
The one thing a quarterback cannot do is turn the ball over. Sanders threw the ball 24 times and, although the coaching staff may find a read or check down that he might have missed in his five incompletions after watching film, he threw the ball with confidence and poise with no interceptions or egregious misses.
Another aspect coaches have to pay attention to when dealing with a mobile quarterback is making sure he knows when to continue looking through his progressions downfield or pull it down and run. Sanders had a nice rhythm and feel for what was happening on the field.
The offensive line did a solid job blocking to allow just one sack, and Sanders did his part by not holding the ball too long. He made timely passes while making things happen with his feet when there wasn’t anything there.
“I thought he rushed the ball well,” Gundy said. “It seemed like he understood the throwing game for the most part. For the first time out, I thought he played pretty well.”
Accuracy
Mobility is important, but the main thing a coaching staff wants to see out of its quarterback is accuracy.Throwing on-target passes is one of the best ways to prevent turnovers, and Sanders did that. He had a few passes where he showed he knows how to put the ball right where it needs to be.
With 10:15 left in the first half, Sanders dropped back while Landon Wolf cut outside toward the sidelines with a defender on his tail. Sanders stepped into his throw and delivered a perfect ball to put it where only Wolf could catch it for a 20-yard completion on the 5-yard line.
About eight minutes later, Sanders dropped back and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace in double coverage. Wallace was at the 10-yard line when Sanders released the ball with two Oregon State defensive backs in a sprint to cover him. Both defensive backs met Wallace at the goal line at the same time the ball got to him. When Wallace turned around and jumped over both defenders, the ball hit him right in the hands for a touchdown.
It’s no secret Wallace is a dangerous receiver. The Cowboys can do a lot of damage if Sanders continues to deliver accurate balls like those.
“I feel like our team really made it easy for me,” Sanders said. “My team really helped me a lot and the offensive line. I only got sacked once. The receivers caught everything their way, and I feel like they really helped me.”