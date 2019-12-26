HOUSTON -- Oklahoma State will have quarterback Spencer Sanders back for the Texas Bowl in Houston against Texas A&M on Friday.
Running back Chuba Hubbard also will play, but the Cowboys will have a couple of pieces missing in the defensive secondary.
Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is out with a knee injury after getting five of his seven takeaways in the final four games of the regular season. Harvell-Peel became a major piece to OSU’s defensive success in the second half of the season and has shown a knack for being around the ball.
“He’s been awesome,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said about Harvell-Peel on Thursday. “He’s played at a very high level. He’s been around the ball all the time. If there is a ball tipped or on the ground rolling around, he happens to be in the area and he’s made plays.
“He’s been a good leader for us. He’s been quiet this year. He’s practiced really hard; he goes out and does his job. It’s unfortunate that he can’t play in the game but he’s been a really good leader for us and we’re looking forward to his future at Oklahoma State.”
The Cowboys also will be without safety Tre Sterling for the first half because of the targeting call against him in the 34-16 loss to Oklahoma.
The Cowboys have had to deal with their share of injuries, from the offensive line to receiver Tylan Wallace and Spencer Sanders. The defense also has struggled with injuries.
OSU seems to continue moving forward when a player goes down, and Gundy expects the same out of the young guys who are expected to fill in for Harvell-Peel and Sterling.
“They’ll be fine,” Gundy said. “Obviously, if you had Kolby or if you had Tre you would be a little better, but as I said earlier, based on the injuries we’ve had, other players step up in their place. So they’ve practiced throughout the year. The guys that’ll step in and play, they've practiced the last few weeks and we expect them to line up to play hard and compete.”
The Cowboys are looking to win their fourth consecutive bowl game and the 10th bowl victory of the Gundy era. OSU is playing against a familiar foe in Texas A&M. The Aggies were in the Big 12 Conference before moving to the SEC. The last time the two teams shared the same field was when OSU defeated Texas A&M 30-29 in 2011.
“I’m pretty traditional. I wanted it to stay the way it was years ago,” Gundy said of the Big 12. “But TV and money and other people make decisions. We hated to lose the schools that went another direction, but it’s a good matchup. It’s good for us. This is a great location, it’s a great location obviously for them, but it’s a good matchup and it’s fun to be able to compete.”
It has been nearly a month since the Cowboys have played. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said the most beneficial part of having this long to prepare for one team is getting the chance to watch more film.
“You watch more tape, you see more tendencies,” Ogbongbemiga said. “You study more and once you study more you catch on to things quicker. Them not being a tempo team like as traditional as the Big 12, it kind of helps us more as a defense.”