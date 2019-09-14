Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders lined up in the shotgun and took a few steps back before turning the corner and breaking free for a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Cowboys’ 40-21 win at Tulsa on Saturday.
That play was a testament to how the Tulsa defense forced Sanders to mature and make adjustments on the field. Sanders dissected the Oregon State and McNeese defenses pretty well in his first two games, but Tulsa forced him to work through some tough moments.
Finding a way to break free for his first rushing touchdown of the season against the Tulsa blitz was one of those moments. OSU coach Mike Gundy said Tulsa brought a house blitz a few times before that play, and the Cowboys were unsuccessful. Sanders recognized it in the third quarter and took off for a score.
“That’s what he should do,” Gundy said of Sanders. “He kind of learned and settled down.”
Chuba Hubbard gave the Cowboys offense a strong start by scoring in the first 10 seconds on a 75-yard sprint to the end zone followed by a 30-yard touchdown on the second drive. OSU opened the game by scoring 17 consecutive points before the Tulsa defense started giving the Cowboys some trouble.
Sanders threw the first interception of his career with 3:46 left in the first quarter to give the ball back to the Golden Hurricane immediately following Keylon Stokes’ 39-yard touchdown reception from Zach Smith. The Cowboys only scored three more points — on a Matt Ammendola field goal — the rest of the first half after the Sanders interception.
This is arguably the best defense Tulsa has had since 2012, and it is the best defense OSU has seen all season. The Cowboys were 5-of-14 on third downs after converting on 72% of its third downs in the previous two games.
Hubbard had another career day with 256 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t that easy for Sanders. Tulsa was a solid test for him heading into conference play, which starts at No. 12 Texas next week.
Sanders finished with 169 passing yards and completed 12 of his 22 passes with one touchdown and one interception. He rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Golden Hurricane threw a few looks at Sanders he had to adjust to. Gundy said he was pleased with the way Sanders worked through his frustration throughout the game.
“When you’re young playing and you’re competitive like (he is), you want success all the time and sometimes it doesn’t work, especially versus a defense that we played today,” Gundy said. “It’s very high risk, big or not much at all, so that frustrated him. But he calmed down and those things will help him as we go along.”
Every game won’t be pretty for Sanders as the season goes along, but the Cowboys are going to still need him to find a way to help them win ball games and he did that Saturday. It also helps he has weapons like Hubbard, who can go the distance at any moment. Receiver Tylan Wallace, who finished with five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown, will also continue to make it easier for Sanders.
Although Sanders said he was happy with the win, he wasn’t pleased with his individual play.
“I was frustrated with my play,” Sanders said. “I felt I played very poorly. My team really helped pick me up, but I missed throws that I usually hit. I have to get it right for next weekend. I’m going to do what I can to fix it, help this team and get it right.”