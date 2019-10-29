STILLWATER — When Oklahoma State receiver Braydon Johnson joined the team two years ago, coach Mike Gundy said the Cowboys culture was foreign to him.
“He didn’t know if he wanted to do it,” Gundy said of Johnson. “Accountability, structure, discipline, hard work. You know, (receivers coach Kasey) Dunn is a hard guy to play for. You’ve got to do everything right all the time or you’ve got to watch, and he’s turning the corner now.”
Johnson, a sophomore from Arlington, Texas, had two catches for seven yards last season. He’ has had at least one catch in six of the eight games this season, and has 10 receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
Johnson is having a solid year, but he said the process for him has been a grind.
“I’d say the toughest part is mentally, just being able to stay focused with all the distractions,” Johnson said. “Because I mean, everybody is here physically when you get to this level, but it’s the mental aspect of it. Being able to stay focused and just come out, even when you’re having a bad day, being able to push through it and keep working every day.”
Johnson’s 22.1 yards per catch is the highest average of any OSU receiver with at least four receptions. The Cowboys lead the FBS with 15 plays of at least 50 yards, and three of those plays belong to Johnson.
Johnson scored on a 69-yard catch against McNeese State and had a 55-yard reception at Texas. He had a 50-yard TD catch last week at Iowa State to give the Cowboys a seven-point lead early in the second quarter on their way to upsetting the Cyclones 34-27.
“He has a lot of ability,” Gundy said. “And he is just now starting to obtain the most important thing for a player, which is called confidence. He believes in himself now and you’re starting to see the results.”
Johnson said Dunn’s honesty has helped him become a better receiver because Dunn is always upfront with his players about what they need to improve on. It also helps that he has last year’s Biletnikoff Award finalist, Tylan Wallace, on his team to learn from.
Wallace has more than half of OSU’s receiving TDs with eight TD and has four games with at least 100 receiving yards.
“I’m with Tylan every day,” Johnson said. “He’s put the bar so high for us that we know that the sky is the limit. So we just come out to work every day and with the bar that high, you have no choice but to keep getting better every day.”
Johnson has a chance to become a major contributor for the Cowboys in the future if he continues to improve.
“He’s really fast, and I’m excited about him because he’s a success story,” Gundy said. “I’ve enjoyed watching him struggle and struggle and struggle and then start to do a little better. Now, he’s doing quite a bit better so he’s thinking ‘This is pretty cool. I’m having a good time here.’ That’s what it’s all about, and I’ve enjoyed watching him do that.”