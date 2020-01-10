Oklahoma State receiver Patrick McKaufman announced in a Twitter post on Friday that he will be transferring out of Oklahoma State.
“I’d like to thank coach (Mike) Gundy and coach (Kasey) Dunn for giving me the opportunity to play at such a high level of competition,” McKaufman said in his Twitter post. “I’ve made many relationships and connections during my time here and will forever be grateful for them.”
McKaufman is a 6-foot-6, 200-pound athlete who appeared in five games as a redshirt junior this year but didn’t record any stats. The Oklahoma City native out of Douglass High School suffered an injury in last year’s preseason kept that kept him out the entire 2018 season.
McKaufman is leaving Stillwater but the Cowboys’ top wider receiver in Tylan Wallace has already announced his intended return for next year. OSU will also have Dillon Stoner and Braydon Johnson who both stepped up in Wallace’s absence.