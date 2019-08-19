The Oklahoma State defense had its struggles last season, but the Cowboys expect to be better in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ second year on the job.
There are still a lot of questions surrounding the defensive line, but the secondary should be pretty solid for the Cowboys this season.
“I think our defensive backfield has a chance to be really, really good and with depth,” Knowles said. “All those young guys who were thrown into the fire last year, they’ll be better.”
Sophomores Jarrick Bernard, Tanner McCalister and Kolby Harvell all saw playing time as freshmen and will be relied on heavily this year. Two players OSU has always been able to count on are third-year starters A.J. Green and Rodarius Williams at cornerback.
The Cowboys need both Green and Williams to play well this season while helping the younger players continue to progress.
“I feel kind of old, and it’s great that people are looking at us, but we have to live up to it,” Williams said of the defensive backs. “There’s no pressure. We just have to play our game.”
Williams is a junior, while Green is entering his senior year, and the OSU coaches aren’t the only ones taking notice of Green’s contributions. He was placed on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, an award presented to the best defensive back in college football.
Coach Mike Gundy shared some advice with Green to keep him humble and hungry.
“I told A.J. in April or May, ‘you’re a really good player, but if you start to think you’re better than you really are then you’ll have an average year,’” Gundy said. “It happens all the time. If you really compete and stay hungry, then you’ll have a really good year. He seems to be doing very well. I think he understands that.”
Williams said both he and Green are going hard in practice trying to fix mistakes and break whatever bad habits they have. The Big 12 is one of the most offensively explosive conferences in the country.
Gundy said most coaches in college football are trying to score on every drive while coaches in the Big 12 are trying to score on every play. That makes it even harder for cornerbacks like Williams and Green to do their jobs.
“I know in the Big 12 they’re gunning,” Green said. “They’re going to try to score any chance they get. Any mishap they see they’re going to try to score, so you’ve got to be on your A-game every play. You can’t take a play off because that’ll be the play that lights up the scoreboard.”
Williams and Green will be defending against some of the best offenses in the nation, as they have been the previous two seasons. Staying consistent each game is pivotal when playing cornerback in the Big 12.
“I want to leave every game knowing that I was consistent because the past two seasons I wasn’t consistent,” Williams said. “Now me and A.J. are really working on that.”