Most college football fans knew before the season started that Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace and running back Chuba Hubbard were good, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see them becoming one of the best running back-receiver duos in the country.
The two OSU athletes have put on an offensive clinic in the first three games, racking up a combined 911 rushing and receiving yards. That’s more than half of the 1,641 total yards OSU has for the season.
Nobody probably knows more about Hubbard and Wallace’s talent than Cowboys coach Mike Gundy, but even he didn’t realize how well their numbers were stacking up against the rest of the field. OSU has both the nation’s leading rusher (Hubbard) and receiver (Wallace) on the same roster.
Hubbard, who rushed for a career-high 256 yards at Tulsa Saturday, leads the country with 521 rushing yards while Wallace leads the nation with 390 receiving yards. Hubbard’s seven rushing touchdowns are also tied for No. 1 in the country as is Wallace’s six receiving touchdowns.
Gundy, who is more occupied with coaching his team than looking at stats, didn’t know he had players leading in both categories until he was told on Monday. Those are good weapons to have heading into Austin, Texas where the Cowboys will be trying to win their sixth consecutive road game against Texas at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“Most offenses, I should say outside of this league, over the history of college football have had a rusher or a passer, or a receiver,” Gundy said during Monday’s press conference. “I don’t know if there’s ever been anybody this far in the season have a leader in both categories, so probably pretty unique.”
The last time one team ended the season with two players near the top of the leader board in both rushing and receiving was Washington State in 2005. Running back Jerome Harrison ranked second in total rushing yards with 1,900 while receiver Jason Hill ranked third in receiving yards per game with 109.7 yards average. But Hill’s 1,097 total yards didn’t crack the top-15.
Hubbard and Wallace still have a long season ahead of them, but neither of them has shown signs of slowing down after the first three games.
“It’s pretty cool,” Gundy said. “I don’t know if that’s ever happened before. Maybe it could have happened like Week 1 or something. Once you get into a football season, which we’re in Week 3 1/2, I don’t know if that’s ever happened where you’ve had a leading rusher and a leading receiver on the same team.”
Hubbard has already rushed for career highs in two of the Cowboys' three games. Wallace has had more than 90 receiving yards in every game this season, including 180 against McNeese State. Hubbard’s 66 attempts on the season rank him fourth in the nation in carries. He had 32 rushes at Tulsa and Gundy said he prefers not to do that again, but he will if he has to.
“Chuba is rolling pretty good. We want to try to keep him healthy,” Gundy said. “…He wants the ball and so he’s held up. This will be a good challenge for him this week (at Texas) and for the offensive line. These guys are going to be physical. They can run, so hopefully he can continue on and have good games like he has up to this point.”