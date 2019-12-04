Five Oklahoma State players earned All-Big 12 recognition on Wednesday and two Cowboys earned offensive player of the year awards.
The most obvious selection was running back Chuba Hubbard being named the 2019 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year after leading the country with 1,932 rushing yards and is second with 21 rushing touchdowns in 12 regular-season games.
Barry Sanders is the only OSU running back to have rushed for over 2,000 yards in a season and Melvin Gordon, who finished with 2,587 rushing yards for Wisconsin in 2014, was the last college player to rush for over 2,000 yards.
Hubbard is 68 yards shy of the 2,000-yard mark and still has one game left in the postseason to make it happen if he decided to play.
“I really don’t even know, to be honest,” Hubbard said of participating in the upcoming bowl game. “I’m kind of taking it day by day.”
Even if Hubbard doesn’t reach 2,000 yards and decides to leave for the NFL, he will still go down as OSU’s second-leading rusher of all-time. He is also the favorite to win the Doak Walker Award given to the best running back in the country and has a shot at becoming a finalist for the Heisman Trophy given to the best athlete in college football.
Hubbard isn’t the only weapon the Cowboys have had at their disposal this season with redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders earning the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award.
Sanders, who missed the last two games because of the thumb injury, threw for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also ran for 625 yards and two touchdowns. Tylan Wallace only played in eight games and still was named second team All-Big 12 along with linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga.
First team honors were earned by Hubbard and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel. Oklahoma State fans were expecting a better season than last year’s 7-6 record and a more improved defense. The three Big 12 recognitions from the defensive players, including Harvell-Peel who has 71 tackles and seven takeaways, is a good sign for the direction of the OSU defense that played well in the second half of hte season.
Both Harvell-Peel and Rodriguez will be returning next year and injured linebacker Calvin Bundage should be on next year’s roster after missing the entire season with a back injury.
Hubbard and Wallace aren’t guaranteed to return next year but they were an exciting duo to watch this season. The Cowboys have won three of their four games without Wallace with two of those four games being without Sanders. OSU finished the regular season with an 8-4 record.
OSU is one game away from a nine-win season despite having injuries to two of its top three playmakers. The conference recognitions coupled with the season record is a good sign that OSU has bounced back from last season and has a lot to look forward to for next year, despite possibly losing Wallace and Hubbard to the NFL draft.