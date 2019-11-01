Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has been nothing short of spectacular this season.
Hubbard leads the country with 1,381 yards rushing, which is 271 yards ahead of second place. He has scored at least one rushing touchdown in each game this season and has rushed for more than 100 yards in six consecutive games.
Hubbard will be competing against the toughest run defense he has faced when the Cowboys host TCU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
And he possibly could be facing TCU without his partner, Tylan Wallace, as reports indicate the junior receiver suffered a significant knee injury. Wallace and Hubbard have created one of the most dynamic receiver-running back combinations of the season.
Losing Wallace, who has 53 receptions for 903 yards and eight TDs, would be a big blow to the Cowboys offense. That puts even more pressure on Hubbard to perform well against the No. 15-ranked run defense in the nation.
“Pretty sure they are the best defense in the Big 12,” Hubbard said Tuesday about the Horned Frogs. “They do a great job with everything they do, so I am looking forward to it. They are a great defense. They fly around the ball. They obviously played great against Texas. It’s just another opportunity to play against a great opponent.”
TCU is allowing just 103.7 yards rushing per game and no team has rushed for 200 yards against the Horned Frogs this season. Iowa State rushed for 189 yards against TCU on Oct. 5, the most TCU has allowed.
OSU is used to reaching the 200-yard mark. Hubbard has rushed for more than 200 yards by himself in three games, including his career-high 296 against Kansas State.
But Hubbard isn’t the only rushing threat that should concern TCU.
Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders has racked up 500 rushing yards and has two games in which he has run for more than 100 yards. He and Hubbard have helped OSU rush for more than 200 yards in six of its eight games.
The 153 yards against Iowa State were the fewest rushing yards of the season for OSU. That’s 49 more than the TCU defense’s average. The fewest rushing yards the Horned Frogs have allowed this season were 23 by Purdue.
“I’m excited about this game because I think TCU is really good on defense,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said.