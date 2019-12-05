STILLWATER—Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named a finalist for the 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year award on Thursday.
He is joined by quarterbacks Joe Burrow (LSU) and Justin Fields (Ohio State), running back Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.
Hubbard leads the country with 1,936 rushing yards and is Oklahoma State’s second rusher of all-time in a single season behind Barry Sanders’ 1988 season. The Canadian sophomore is also the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award given to the best running back in college football.
Hubbard would be the second Cowboy to win the Walter Camp Player of the Year award after Sanders won it in 1988. The award is voted on by 130 FBS head coaches and sports information directors.
The winner of the 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year award will be announced at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12. The winner will receive his award at the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s 53rd annual national awards banquet on Jan. 18. The banquet will be held at Yale University.
The Cowboys still have a bowl game to play and Hubbard needs just 64 yards to reach the 2,000-yard mark but it isn't guaranteed that he will play in the bowl game.
