Oklahoma State running back LD Brown turned 22 years old on Friday and after going to the movies and eating dinner with his teammates, he celebrated with a 68-yard touchdown in front of 55,060 homecoming fans the following day.
“Me and Chuba (Hubbard) was talking about it the whole game,” Brown said of possibly breaking a long run. “He was like ‘you got to get you one, it was your birthday Friday.’ I was like I got you, I got you, I go you. So when It happened it was like thank God.”
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy spoke during the off week about how LD Brown was chopping his feet less and doing a better job of running north. Brown showed that when he got the handoff from quarterback Spencer Sanders and immediately hit an open seem. He broke two tackles and was off to the finish line to put the Cowboys up 27-24 early in the fourth quarter.
No. 18 Baylor still won the game 45-27, but Brown had a lot to celebrate at that moment, giving OSU a 4-point lead. Brown said he was relieved to finally break a long one this season.
That was the third-longest run of his career and the longest rush since last year’s season opener against Missouri State when he had a career-high 77-yard rush.
Brown celebrated with a pretty intense headbutt with his teammates Hubbard and Dillon Stoner.
“We head-butted, it almost knocked me out,” Brown said jokingly. “Those are my guys, they were happy for me.”
Brown finished the game with 79 rushing yards and a touchdown on four attempts. He also had two catches for 17 yards. Brown said he’s worked on not going east and west to try and make defenders miss and focusing on using his speed. The 68-yard touchdown helped Brown build his confidence, he said.
“God blessed me with speed, just use it,” Brown said. “They tell me all the time, you can outrun people. So just understanding that, just one cut vertical and run. I’ve just got to trust myself and just run.”
The Cowboys are at No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and Brown will try to keep running vertically against the Cyclones defense. OSU will try to prevent losing three consecutive games for the first time since the 2015 season.
“We’re going to do what coach Gundy says," Brown said of Iowa State. "We’re going to take what they give us. We’re going to hopefully, set up the pass, set up the run and just be balanced.”