OSU safety Kolby Harvell-Peel

Oklahoma State's Jarrick Bernard (right) and Kolby Harvell-Peel (left) cover Texas' John Burt (center) during a football game in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

 Matt Barnard

STILLWATER—The Big 12 Conference rewarded Oklahoma safety Kolby Harvell-Peel for his performance in the 31-13 win over Kansas on Saturday by handing him his third Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday.

Harvell-Peel’s two interceptions, three tackles and a pass breakup helped earn his second consecutive conference award after recording two interceptions and a fumble recovery against TCU last week. He earned his first conference award against Texas earlier in the year.

Harvell-Peel leads the conference with 16 passes defended, which ranked No. 3 in FBS. He has seven takeaways this season on five interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He has also tallied two forced fumbles and 60 tackles.

“I had a caller this morning on my Big 12 call who talked about all-conference,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said on Monday. “I don’t think, now with his numbers, that’s any question. I think he may have even more than that with the numbers he’s got. That’s pretty phenomenal for the position he plays.”

