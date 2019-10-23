Thirteen years ago, Trinity Redwine sat down with her fourth-grade son, Philip Redwine-Bryant, to share what she described as one of the worst moments of her life.
Daniel Holland — Redwine’s boss at the South Plains District Veterinary Command in Fort Hood, Texas, and one of the most important men in her son’s life — had died when an improvised explosive device detonated near him while he served in Iraq.
“It just took me back,” Redwine-Bryant said in an interview last week. “At first, I didn’t really realize what that meant. … Then it started really setting in like, oh, wow, he’s gone.”
The two most influential men in Redwine-Bryant’s life are Michael Redwine and Holland. His biological father has never really been a significant presence in his life.
Philip’s hyphenated last name of Redwine-Bryant comes from Michael Redwine, who married Trinity and became Philip’s stepfather and raised him since he was 2 years old.
Redwine-Bryant’s relationship with Holland started when his mother moved to Fort Hood to work at the SPDVC when Philip was around 6 years old.
“I didn’t really realize until Daniel was killed what impact he had on Philip,” Redwine said. “Philip just missed him, just missed the camaraderie, just missed the way Daniel made him feel important when he would walk into the room.”
Redwine-Bryant spent a lot of time in his mother’s office, and he said Holland would welcome him with open arms into his office when she was busy. The friendship between Holland and Redwine-Byrant bloomed into something special for both of them.
Redwine-Bryant and his mother would visit Holland and his wife, Sheryl, at their home and he would swim with their kids.
“He always made sure I was up to date and made sure I respected everybody I came in contact with,” Redwine-Bryant said of Holland. “He taught me the basics, as well as my dad, but that guy just really stepped in and helped me grow as a person. He taught me everything basically that I learned since I was little. It’s crazy.”
Holland died at 43 on May 18, 2006, but he continues to live through Redwine-Bryant. When Redwine-Bryant grabbed the first interception of his career against McNeese State and fell 1 yard short of a touchdown, he thought of Holland.
“It was special, it really was,” Redwine-Bryant said. “I felt like at that point, he was literally just smiling from up above just looking at me and said, ‘You know what, you said (University of Texas) at first and I see you right here at the big OSU. Go Pokes.”
“I knew that’s who he was thinking about because that’s who he wants to make proud,” said Trinity Redwine, who was watching from the stands. “He makes me proud all the time, but that moment, there is no doubt. There is no doubt that Daniel was smiling at him.”
Redwine-Bryant immediately referred to Holland following the game as being the main reason why he sports an OSU jersey in the first place. His mother, a University of Texas graduate, raised Redwine-Bryant as a Longhorns fan.
Redwine and Holland, an OSU alumnus, had a friendly rivalry. Sheryl said Redwine and Holland would have bets on who would put the other person’s alma mater sign in their yard if their team lost.
Redwine-Bryant grew up being all about Texas, but Holland made sure to throw OSU in his ear.
“He was always like ‘OSU this’ and ‘OSU that,’ ” Redwine-Bryant said. “My mom and him always kind of clashed with it because she was a UT girl. I was like, ‘I’m going to UT, whatever.’ ”
It wasn’t until Redwine-Bryant’s senior year at Academy High School that he decided to honor Holland by attending his alma mater.
His mother had no idea until Redwine-Bryant brought her a card in January of his senior year that played a fight song she didn’t know. It was an OSU congratulatory card for being accepted.
Redwine remembered him handing her the card and saying OSU was the only school to which he applied. Redwine-Byrant didn’t have any Division I scholarship offers to play football, but he told his mom that he wanted to play for the Cowboys and she needed to make that happen.
“I’m looking at him like ‘Philip, that’s a Big 12, Power 5, Division I school,’ ” Redwine said. “And he goes, ‘Mom, I have to play there. This is where I’m going, this is it.’ He had never even stepped foot on the campus, but that’s how much Daniel meant to him.”
Redwine-Bryant rode to Stillwater with his mom and Sheryl to meet with the director of football recruiting, Mike Groce, and that eventually led to him joining the team as a preferred walk-on. That meant he was guaranteed a roster spot but not necessarily a scholarship. He was officially a Cowboy, something Holland told him would happen years ago.
“I was like, ‘Dang, what better way to pay tribute to him than to just go here?’ ” Redwine-Bryant said. “Even though we still had that clash or whatever, my mom is a big OSU girl because her baby goes here.”
Redwine-Bryant said he strives to be like Holland, the guy who walked in with a smile on his face no matter the situation. That’s what Redwine-Bryant has done his entire OSU career. He never complained about the multiple position changes or anything else the coaches asked of him.
His work ethic allowed earned him a scholarship for this, his last season with the Cowboys. His mom wanted to make sure she was a part of it so she got to witness the preseason announcement, 13 years after sharing the news about Daniel.
“When they waited for me to be there, everything just finally came full circle,” Redwine said. “All the hard work that Daniel did, everything that he put in, all the hard days and he had to prove himself because Philip wasn’t the best at football. His sport was always baseball.”
Philip has come a long way from having no D-I offers to being named a team captain for last week’s homecoming game against Baylor. It’s all in honor of Holland.
“I just got chills and goosebumps talking about it,” Sheryl said Tuesday. “… I think of my husband, Daniel. He would be so stupid crazy excited. I can see him, how excited he would be to watch Philip play, and I do believe he watches him play.”