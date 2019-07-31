Oklahoma State is looking to bounce back from last year’s disappointing season.
The Cowboys lost six games for the first time since 2014 and are expecting to get back on track this year.
OSU has about a month left to get things in order before the start of the regular season, and the first order of business is naming a quarterback. The quarterback race will most likely run through the majority of training camp and possibly into the start of the season.
Training camp starts on Thursday. OSU Media Day and fan appreciation are scheduled for Saturday.
Here is a look at storylines, players to watch and key dates for the 2019 season.
THREE STORYLINES
Quarterback battle
Coach Mike Gundy and new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson have made it clear the coaching staff is still undecided on the quarterback position. Hawaii graduate transfer Dru Brown and the 2017 Mr. Texas Football in redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders are battling for the job. This is just the second time in Gundy’s 15 seasons at OSU he is heading into training camp without naming his starting quarterback.
Defensive struggles
Part of OSU’s struggles last year stemmed from the defense. It was defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ first year with the program, and he said he has a better feel for coaching in the Big 12 heading into his second year. The players should also be more comfortable with his coaching style after their first season with Knowles.
“With Knowles coming into his first year with the Big 12, it was kind of shaky,” cornerback A.J. Green said at Big 12 Media Days. “It’s going to be like that with any DC in their first year in the Big 12. I feel like we jelled together. We kind of know what we want to do from a scheme standpoint.”
Losing 107 career starts
Last year’s defensive line helped the Cowboys rank in the top 10 nationally with an average of three sacks per game. Knowles must replace six starters from last year who combined for 107 career starts with a group that has a combined zero starts among them. Though this year’s group doesn’t have any starts under its belt, it does have game experience. Knowles is confident in the depth he has at those positions.
“They know I like to be multiple and move guys around and do things, so I think they’re all looking at it as an opportunity to play,” Knowles said. “When you get a lot of guys looking at it as an opportunity to play, the competition is good and everybody gets better.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tylan Wallace
The junior receiver was a Biletnikoff Award finalist last season and is on the preseason watch list this year. Will he become OSU’s fourth Biletnikoff Award winner in the past 10 years?
Chuba Hubbard
Hubbard became the main ball carrier during the last four games of last season and enters this year on the Doak Walker Award watch list.
Calvin Bundage
Bundage is the second-leading returning tackler from last season and has been named to the Butkus Award watch list.
A.J. Green
Green was voted second-team All-Big 12 and is entering his third season as a starting cornerback.
Johnny Wilson
Wilson is on the Rimington Trophy watch list for the country’s best center, and he is leading an offensive line that has three returning starters.
ONE BIG QUESTION
How many wins should we expect from OSU?
The Cowboys had 10-win seasons in four of the past five years heading into last season. Last year’s 7-6 record tied OSU’s worst in the Gundy era since going 4-7 in his first season. OSU has solid pieces on both sides of the ball, but the quarterback play and the defensive production will determine how far the team goes this year.
Key dates
Thursday: First practice
Saturday: Media day and fan day
Aug. 19: First day of classes
Aug. 30: Season opener at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., FS1