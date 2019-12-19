Oklahoma State is bringing its offensive weapons to the Texas Bowl, while Texas A&M will be missing one of its biggest defensive threats.
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard announced this week that he will play in the Dec. 27 bowl game in Houston. OSU coach Mike Gundy reported that quarterback Spencer Sanders is back to full speed after missing the past two games because of a thumb injury.
“We’re starting to get some guys out there going and getting back to a normal routine,” Gundy said. “In a couple of days we’ll give them a break and we’ll meet up at the bowl.”
Hearing Hubbard’s announcement that he will not skip the bowl was good news for OSU fans. Hearing Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike’s announcement made the Hubbard news that much sweeter for them.
Madubuike announced on Twitter that he was declaring for the 2020 NFL draft and sitting out the Texas Bowl. Madubuike leads the Aggies with 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on 45 total tackles. He also has recorded seven quarterback hurries, an interception and a forced fumble.
Madubuike sitting out is one less problem for the Cowboys and should make it a little easier to open holes for Hubbard, who leads the country with 1,936 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing .
Gundy had no complaints about Madubuike’s decision.
“I thought that was a good decision on his part,” Gundy said Wednesday. “I thought he made a really good decision and he’s going to be a good NFL player.”
Sanders is expected to be available next week, but backup quarterback Dru Brown will also continue to see the field, Gundy said. Brown took over during the second half of the 31-13 win against Kansas and then started the next two games.
He led OSU to a 20-13 victory at West Virginia and a 34-16 loss to Oklahoma the following week. Brown threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in his two games as the starter, completing 72% of his passes.
Gundy didn’t share how he expects to split the playing time between the two QBs.
“That part we don’t know,” Gundy said “(Sanders) just got back to practicing, got his cast off and got back out there. We need to watch him and kind of see where we’re at, but I would fully expect both players to play in the game.”
The Aggies are listed as seven-point favorites against the No. 25-ranked Cowboys. Texas A&M has been battle-tested in all five of its losses. Four of the five were against teams ranked in the top four, and the fifth was against No. 8 Auburn.
With a win, the Cowboys, who won only seven games last season for the first time in four years, would finish with a 9-6 record.
