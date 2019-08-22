The Oklahoma State football players were available on Thursday for the last time before the start of the season. The Cowboys are about a week away from their game at Oregon State on Aug. 30.
This is Mike Gundy’s first game against Oregon State but defensive end Brock Martin isn’t expecting a dramatic difference in what the OSU defense is used to seeing.
“They run a lot of stuff that the Big 12 runs so it’s not really anything new,” Martin said. “But it’s Week 1, there is no telling what they’re going to come out with. We’ve just got to be ready for it.”
Martin is expecting to have a battle in the trenches. The Oregon State offensive line helped pave the way for running back Jermar Jefferson to rush for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“They’ve got a really good running back,” Martin said. “He rushed for almost 1,400 yards as a true freshman so I’m sure he’s going to try and tack onto that. The O-line is big. I think their right guard is almost 350 (pounds) so they’ve got some guys that can play on that side of the ball.”