Bowl appearances have become the norm for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys haven’t missed a bowl game since coach Mike Gundy’s first season in 2005 when they finished 4-7.
OSU has qualified for a bowl game every year since and will play in its 14th consecutive bowl game in the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M in Houston at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
OSU has won the Liberty Bowl, Camping World Bowl and Alamo Bowl the past three years and the Cowboys will try to win their fourth consecutive bowl game Friday. It would also give Gundy his 10th bowl win in his 15th year as head coach. His current record in bowl games is 9-4.
Here is a look at the three factors all three of OSU’s previous three bowl games have had in common and what the Cowboys should hope to accomplish to keep their postseason streak alive.
100-yard rusher
Oklahoma State has averaged 165 yards rushing in the previous three bowl games and finished with a 100-yard rusher in each game. Justice Hill rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to help lead OSU to a 38-8 win over Colorado in the 2016 Alamo Bowl. Chris Carson added 61 yards and a touchdown. Hill rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in the 30-21 win against Texas Tech in the Camping World Bowl the following year.
Current running back Chuba Hubbard continued the trend by rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in last year’s Liberty Bowl, which ended with a 38-33 win over Missouri. Hubbard is currently ranked second in OSU history for rushing yards in a single season and leads the country with 1,936 yards. Hubbard has rushed for at least 100 yards in 10 consecutive games and 11 of 12 games this season. His decision to participate in the Texas Bowl should give OSU its fourth straight 100-yard rusher in a bowl game.
At least one 100-yard receiver
James Washington caught nine passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, and the Cowboys finished the Camping World Bowl with two 100-yard receivers the next year. Washington, the 2017 Biletnikoff Award winner, ended that campaign with five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown and Marcell Ateman added five catches for 107 yards.
Tyron Johnson caught seven passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in last year’s Liberty Bowl. Tylan Wallace, who was a Biletnikoff finalist last season, caught seven passes for 83 yards and a TD. Wallace was on his way to another Biletnikoff campaign before his season-ending knee injury earlier this year.
The Cowboys have had some receivers step up in his absence, including junior Dillon Stoner who filled his spot on the outside. Stoner will have a chance to reach the 100-yard mark if OSU can be effective in the passing game, especially since quarterback Spencer Sanders is back from a thumb injury.
Passing for at least 300 yards
Former quarterbacks Taylor Cornelius and Mason Rudolph threw for over 300 yards in OSU's past three bowl games. Gundy said he expects to play both Sanders and backup Dru Brown against the Aggies, which lowers the chances of either of them throwing for 300 yards on their own. It’s possible they could combine for 300 passing yards. With a running back like Hubbard, the Cowboys may not need 300 passing yards to win but it wouldn’t hurt.