STILLWATER—Oklahoma State football had three players earn Big 12 Player of the week honors on Monday after the 34-27 win over TCU.
Running back Chuba Hubbard earned offensive player of the week and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel was named the defensive player of the week. Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders was named the newcomer of the week.
Hubbard rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns to become the first player to rush for over 200 yards against TCU coach Gary Patterson. His 92-yard touchdown run tied the fourth-longest run in OSU history.
Harvell-Peel was responsible for three of OSU’s four takeaways against TCU. He intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble recovery. He also had six tackles and two pass breakups. He has five takeaways this season.
Sanders threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 pass attempts. He also rushed for 88 yards to rack up 246 total yards against the Horned Frogs. He had two passes go for over 45 yards, including the 57-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Stoner in the first quarter.