Three things to watch for on Oklahoma State's 2020 early signing day Wednesday:
Cowboys expected to sign only four-star commit
Quarterback Shane Illingworth from Norco, California is the highest-rated OSU commit in the 2020 class. The Under Armour All-American four-star recruit is listed as a pro-style quarterback. Illingworth finished his high school season with 3,081 passing yards and 40 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He is expected to sign with the Cowboys and is Oklahoma State’s only commit from a four-star prospect. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance for other four-star recruits to sign with the Cowboys later.
Four-star prospect Daniel Ngata from Folsom, California still hasn’t committed anywhere. The Cowboys have offered him a scholarship and they are still on his list but according to 247Sports, Ngata won’t be announcing his commitment until the end of the month.
The future of the offensive line
The Cowboys are losing senior offensive linemen Johnny Wilson and Marcus Keyes after this year. Dylan Galloway, Teven Jenkins, and Ry Schneider will all be seniors next season. Freshmen Bryce Bray and Hunter Anthony played well for the Cowboys this year and are expected to continue progressing as they mature.
The offensive line will look a lot different two years from now than it did this season after losing veterans at the end of this season and next season. The Cowboys have four three-star commits who are offensive linemen in the 2020 class. They could play significant roles upfront by their sophomore or junior years.
Adding depth to the secondary
The OSU secondary ended the regular season on a strong note behind sophomore safety Kolby Harvell-Peel. Five of his seven takeaways happened in a two-game stretch. Redshirt sophomore Tre Sterling also had a solid year at safety after Malcolm Rodriguez was moved to linebacker. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles looks like he may have gotten the Cowboys to turn a corner defensively.
Having five potential defensive backs commit should help the OSU defense sustain a level of consistency over the next few years, especially with cornerback A.J. Green finishing his senior season and Rodarius Williams being a senior next year. Four of the five defensive back commits, including Bixby’s Brennan Presley -- who plays both sides of the ball, are listed as three-star recruits by Rivals and 247sports. Bishop Kelley’s Zach Middleton is listed as a three-star recruit by 247sports.com and a two-star recruit by Rivals.