STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s regular season is over, but the Cowboys still have a game to play after qualifying for their 14th consecutive bowl game.
The bowl games start Dec. 20 and run until the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 13. Bowl-eligible teams across the country are waiting to find out which city and what day they’ll be playing when the bowl games are announced Sunday.
Oklahoma State is one of those teams, but the Cowboys should have a loose idea of where they might land, with the three most probable games being the Texas Bowl, Camping World Bowl and Alamo Bowl.
The outcome of the Big 12 championship at 11 a.m. Saturday between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Baylor could play a role in where the Cowboys end up, especially if the Sooners squeak into the No. 4 spot to advance to the playoff.
Assuming the Cowboys will play in one of the three listed bowls, here is a look at how the Cowboys and the Big 12 Conference have fared in each bowl. Oklahoma State is looking for its fourth consecutive bowl game victory this postseason.
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium, Houston
5:45 p.m., Dec. 27, ESPN
Big 12 record since 2010: 5-3
OSU all-time record: 1-0
Tulsa World columnist Guerin Emig already has projected the Cowboys to play in the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M. OSU played in the Houston Bowl in 2002 and defeated Southern Miss 33-23. The Big 12 has won three consecutive Texas Bowls: Baylor beat Vanderbilt 45-38 last year; Texas beat Missouri 33-16 in 2017; and Kansas State beat Texas A&M 33-28 in 2016. The last time a Big 12 team lost in the Texas Bowl was when LSU beat Texas Tech 56-27 in the 2015.
Camping World Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
11 a.m., Dec. 28, ABC
Big 12 record since 2010: 2-4
OSU all-time record: 1-0
The Cowboys would be playing a bowl game in Orlando for the second time in three seasons if they are placed in the Camping World Bowl. OSU traveled to Orlando and beat Virginia Tech 30-21 in 2017. The Big 12 hasn’t won or lost two consecutive Camping World Bowls since 2014. Syracuse beat West Virginia 34-18 last year. The current trend would suggest that a Big 12 team would win this season. Could it be the Cowboys?
Alamo Bowl
Alamodome, San Antonio
6:30 p.m., Dec. 31, ESPN
Big 12 record since 2010: 6-3
OSU all-time record: 2-2
OSU has more experience in the Alamo Bowl than either of the two other bowls. The Cowboys have won two straight in the Alamo Bowl: 38-8 against Colorado in 2016 and 36-10 over Arizona in 2010. The two losses for the Cowboys came in the 2004 and 1997.
The past two Alamo Bowls have been decided by a combined four points, and four of the past five Alamo Bowls have been decided by six points or fewer. Iowa State’s 28-26 loss to Washington State in the last year’s Alamo Bowl broke a three-game winning streak for the Big 12.