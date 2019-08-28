Matthew Wyman just kicked a 35-yard field goal to cap off a 14-play drive by Kansas to tie Oklahoma State at 20.
Seven weeks before his famous 92-yard punt return that sent the 2014 Bedlam game into overtime for an eventual OSU win, Tyreek Hill fielded a kickoff in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with 6:55 left in the game. Twelve seconds later, he was standing in the end zone after a 99-yard sprint for the go-ahead touchdown in the 27-20 victory.
That was on Oct. 11, 2014, and OSU fans haven’t celebrated a kickoff returned for a touchdown since. The Cowboys have played 59 consecutive games without returning a kickoff for a touchdown. They’ve won 66% of those games, which shows that winning kickoffs isn’t a necessity for winning football games.
However, kickoff returns are a nice way to get easy points on the board while firing up the fans and the team. Running backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown are hoping to provide that fire at some point this season.
Hubbard and Brown will be fielding kicks this year, starting at Oregon State on Friday. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m.
“We worked on that,” Brown said. “We begged coach (Mike) Gundy for that, so we’ll both be back there this year. Ya’ll can look out for that, too. The first game we’re both back there.”
Gundy said rule changes have decreased the number of kickoffs returned for touchdowns across the board. According to cbssports.com, the total number of kickoffs returned for touchdowns were down from 72 in 2012 to 38 in 2018. Kickoff return yards are also down by 42% from 2011, the last season the kickoff was moved from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line.
Touchbacks have become more common over the years. The reported 4,273 total touchbacks is 28% more than the 2013 total. Not to mention, the Cowboys have their own rule in place that decreases their chances of taking back a kick even more. Brown said there is a team rule that prevents returners from running back a kick if it’s 1-yard behind the touchback line.
“Our next little bribe is to get them to let us return anything,” Brown said. “We’re working on it. It’s just something to look forward to.”
Brown is one of the fastest players on the OSU roster. A couple of key blocks could give him a sea of open field to let his speed take care of the rest. Gundy was asked at the OSU media luncheon about his concerns of having both of his top-two running backs on kick return.
Gundy said there is always a concern, but those concerns are somewhat less when the players want to be back there. He also referenced Penn State when it had Saquon Barkley returning kicks for the entire year.
“Anything can happen at any time,” Gundy said. “If they want to play it, they want to do it, they’re fast, they’re physical, let ’em have at it.”