Oklahoma State forward Hidde Roessink plans to enter the transfer portal.
The news was first reported by 247Sports and confirmed to the Tulsa World by a source on Wednesday.
Roessink is the second OSU basketball player planning to transfer after rising junior Yor Anei announced his decision to enter the portal on Tuesday. Roessink played in 19 games for the Cowboys during his freshman year. He wasn’t a major piece to the rotation averaging less than seven minutes per game.
Anei averaged 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season. The transfers are coming after OSU was hit with a postseason ban stemming from the FBI investigation into the NCAA that had former OSU assistant coach Lamont Evans sentenced to three months in prison. Current head coach Mike Boynton was not involved in any of the allegations.