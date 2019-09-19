Oklahoma State at Texas 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV: ABC

Radio: KFAQ-1170

Records: OSU 3-0; Texas 2-1

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

All-time series: Texas leads series 24-9.

Last meeting: OSU beat No. 6 Texas 38-35 in Stillwater.

Four Downs

First down | Top storyline

How will quarterback Spencer Sanders perform in the biggest game of his career?

Redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders has had a solid first three games. He’s completed 67% of his passes for 622 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception. He also has rushed for 219 yards against Oregon State, McNeese State and Tulsa. Playing against the No. 12-ranked team in the country brings a different level of pressure for the first-year starter.

Second down | Key matchup

Cowboys secondary vs. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger

Oklahoma coach Mike Gundy talked about how much Sam Ehlinger has improved as a quarterback in his junior season. Ehlinger has thrown at least three touchdowns in every game this season. The most experienced part of the Cowboys defense is the secondary, where cornerbacks A.J Green and Rodarius Williams are third-year starters. They will need to show their leadership Saturday.

Third down | Player to watch

Tylan Wallace

OSU receiver Tylan Wallace has scored in every game this season. He has had a play of 75 yards or more in each of the past two games. Picking up yards after the catch has been second nature to him. The Cowboys are going to need him to continue moving the chains, even if that means drawing pass interference penalties on the defense after blowing past them like he did at Tulsa.

Fourth down | Who wins and why

Cowboys’ success hinges on quarterback Sanders

From Guerin Emig: Oklahoma State’s offensive success hinges on Spencer Sanders, the 19-year-old quarterback playing in his first truly hostile, intimidating environment. If Sanders limits mistakes, the Cowboys will move the ball and score points. The question then becomes: Is it enough to keep up with a Texas offense led by the more proven, experienced Sam Ehlinger? Not quite in the case. Texas finally beats OSU in Austin, 35-32.

