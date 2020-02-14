Marcus Watson, Oklahoma State’s top basketball recruit for the 2019 class, has transferred to New Mexico State.
New Mexico State coach Chris Jans confirmed the news to the Las Cruces Sun News.
Watson headlined a top-25 recruiting class as a four-star prospect but the 6-foot-6, 215-pound freshman never played a game for the Cowboys because a female student filed an emergency protective order against him in October. The student filed as a “victim of rape” and Watson was suspended from all team activities.
However, charges were not filed against Watson. Watson, a cousin of OSU coach Mike Boynton, entered the transfer portal last month. The Cowboys are 12-12 this season and are 2-9 in the Big 12 Conference.
According to documents obtained by The Oklahoman, a university Title IX investigation conducted in December resulted in the semester-long suspension for Watson and a ban from contacting the female student.
OSU started the season 7-0 before losing its first eight conference games. Most of the freshmen that joined Watson in the 2019 class are getting quality playing time this year.