The Oklahoma State offense got back on track in Saturday’s 34-27 win at No. 23 Iowa State by doing the one thing it struggled with the past two games — protecting the football.
The Cowboys committed one turnover on a Spencer Sanders interception, a big improvement on the eight combined turnovers in the past two consecutive losses.
The three takeaways by the OSU defense helped the Cowboys finish plus-2 on turnovers against Iowa State. Winning the turnover battle usually works out well for OSU. Since 2008, the Cowboys are 59-6 when forcing more turnovers than they commit.
“We didn’t penalize, we didn’t give up a lot of big plays and we won the turnover battle,” Gundy said. “That’s what beat us the last few weeks.”
The offense wasn’t perfect. Sanders’ threw a costly interception in the third quarter with a 21-13 lead. The Cyclones took advantage by picking up 31 yards in two plays to cut the OSU lead to 21-20.
“As soon as I came off to the sideline with coach Gundy I said, ‘You don’t even have to tell me. I threw across my body. I’ll fix it, it won’t happen again,’” Sanders said.
Sanders said it wouldn’t happen again, and it didn’t. He protected the ball the rest of the second half after losing two fumbles in the final eight minutes the week before. The one turnover Saturday was the fewest for OSU since having zero against McNeese State in the second week of the season.
“He was better,” Gundy said of Sanders. “He continues to make some strides. Obviously, nowhere near being the finished product. His emotions were held in check on the sideline. … Even when he made a mistake, he handled himself very well.”
The Cowboys didn’t sabotage themselves with costly penalties, either. The OSU offense had a 10-yard holding penalty on Cowboy back Jelani Woods and the defense had a 13-yard facemask penalty called on safety Jarrick Bernard. The two penalties for 23 yards are the fewest this season.
That’s the amount of discipline the coaching staff has been talking about since the start of training camp, not the eight penalties for 92 yards the Cowboys had last week. The offense played well, but it was linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez’s interception return for a touchdown that gave the Cowboys the 34-27 lead with 6:47 remaining.
OSU was trying to play keep away and run out the clock when it elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 near midfield. Hubbard was tackled for a loss and the Cowboys gave the ball back to Iowa State with 2:43 left. Two more interceptions, by OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and safety Tre Sterling, closed out the game.
Although there were a lot of positives to take away from OSU’s offensive performance, including three touchdown plays that all went for at least 50 yards, Gundy said his offense should have converted on that fourth-down play.