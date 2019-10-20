Oklahoma State did a solid job spreading the ball around against No. 18 Baylor on Saturday, but it was overshadowed by costly turnovers and defensive lapses.
The Cowboys defense gave up four plays that went for 63 yards or more to allow Baylor to average 9.9 yards per play. OSU still had a chance at winning until about 9 minutes left in the game when Sanders lost his first fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
Baylor scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat OSU 45-27. The Cowboys need to fix their turnover problem and stop the homerun plays on defense. The offense finally did what coach Mike Gundy has been saying it needs to do a better job of—spread the ball around.
“(Spencer) Sanders did a better job distributing and got some other guys the ball,” Gundy said.
Receiver Tylan Wallace and running back Chuba Hubbard are the two most dangerous weapons on the OSU offense. The fans know it and so does the opposing defenses. Getting the ball to other receivers opens things up for Wallace and finding a solid No. 2 running back will keep Hubbard fresh.
OSU took a step towards both of those things against Baylor. The first two completions were to Cowboy back Jelani Woods, who finished with six catches for 40 yards. He had 10 career catches for 140 yards before Saturday.
“I feel like it opens up the offense more,” Woods said after the game. “Like I said earlier, it was always there but just the different defenses that they played the opportunity wasn’t there. But today it pretty much was there and I just tried to capitalize as much as possible and put the team in a good position.”
Jordan McCray had a touchdown catch for the second consecutive game. He had two catches and a touchdown at Texas Tech with a 73-yard touchdown reception. He had another two catches for 14 yards and a touchdown against Baylor.
McCray was targeted two more times in the end zone. One ended in a defensive pass interference that put the Cowboys on the goal line and the other was an underthrown pass by Sanders that ended in an interception.
“I thought for three quarters, other than the one underthrow that Spencer had before the half, he was pretty sound in what he was doing, stop, process and distributing the ball,” Gundy said.
Ten different receivers caught passes for OSU, including Dayton Metcalf who caught a pass from punter Tom Hutton on a fake punt. Running back LD Brown caught two passes for 17 yards but the highlight of his day was his 68-yard touchdown run that gave OSU a 27-24 lead to start the fourth quarter.
Brown finished with 79 yards on four attempts. He won’t be gaining large chunks of yards every game, but it would be a nice plus for the Cowboys if he could become a more consistent runner.
“He came in, broke some tackles and made some good runs for us,” Gundy said. “Chuba still had a lot of carries. He had 32 but he’s averaging five yards a carry so it’s a good thing. LD was in there a little bit more and made some yards for us and we have to continue to do that.”
Getting Brown, Woods and McCray more involved is important. It makes things easier on the offense and opens things up more for Wallace and Hubbard. However, getting more players involved won’t result in more wins if the Cowboys can’t stop turning the ball over and giving up big plays on defense.