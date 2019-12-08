Season record: 7-5 overall, 4-4 in Southeastern Conference
Coach: Jimbo Fisher. 99-32 overall, 16-9 in two seasons at Texas A&M.
All-time series vs. OSU: Leads 17-10 (last meeting: Oklahoma State won 30-29 in 2011)
Best win: Texas A&M beat Mississippi 49-30 in the eighth week of the season. Mississippi State had beaten the Aggies for three consecutive years heading into the game. Texas A&M finally defeated the Bulldogs in a convincing 19-point win that was controlled by the Aggies for most of the game.
Worst loss: Texas A&M has five losses and none of them should be considered bad losses, which is why Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy called the Aggies the best 7-5 team in the history of the NCAA. All five of the Aggies’ losses were against teams that were ranked in the top 10. Three of the teams have been ranked No. 1. The worst loss of the five would be the 50-7 defeat to No. 1 LSU to end the regular season.
Top players
QB Kellen Mond
Mond has completed 61% of his passes and has had only one game this year where he’s completed less than 57% of his throws. He’s thrown for 2,802 yards and 19 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also has seven rushing touchdowns this year.
DT Justin Madubuike
Madubuike came into the 2019 season as the only returning starter from last year’s defensive line. He leads the team with 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
WR Jhamon Ausbon
Ausbon’s 5.4 catches per game and 71.8 receiving yards per game are both top-50 in the country. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound receiver has been a consistent presence for the Aggies all year.
Texas A&M game-by-game
Aug. 29: Texas State W, 41-7
Sept. 7: at Clemson L, 24-10
Sept. 14: Lamar W, 62-3
Sept. 21: Auburn L, 28-20
Sept. 28: Arkansas W, 31-27
Oct. 12: at Alabama L, 47-28
Oct. 19: at Ole Miss W, 24-17
Oct. 26: Mississippi St. W, 49-30
Nov. 2: UTSA W, 45-14
Nov. 16: South Carolina W, 30-6
Nov. 23: at Georgia L, 19-13
Nov. 30: at LSU L, 50-7