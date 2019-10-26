AMES, Iowa — With about nine minutes remaining Saturday at No. 23 Iowa State, Oklahoma State was facing a similar situation as last week against Baylor.
Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) had come back from an 11-point deficit to tie the game with 9:06 left. Instead of unraveling like the Cowboys did against the Bears, OSU pulled off a 34-27 victory.
“We had gotten in this situation and our four wheels came off the wagon,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said about the Baylor game. “We got in it again today, and we made two plays and won the game.”
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez’ interception return for a touchdown provided the winning points. OSU (5-3, 2-3) had a quick punt after Iowa State tied the game, but Rodriguez gave the Cowboys the 34-27 lead with his interception of Brock Purdy and 26-yard return with 6:47 remaining.
“It always feels good to get a pick and play a little offense,” Rodriguez said. “It was a good call by (defensive coordinator) (Jim) Knowles to bluff a blitz. I came out and just read the quarterback’s eyes.”
OSU turned the ball over twice in the final eight minutes last week, but the Cowboys forced all three of Iowa State’s interceptions in the final seven minutes Saturday. Purdy had four interceptions on the season, and OSU nearly doubled that total in one game.
Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel set an OSU single-game record with six pass breakups, as Purdy threw the ball 62 times. Harvell-Peel had five of his deflections in the first half to help keep OSU from losing three consecutive games for the first time since the 2015 season.
Rodriguez wasn’t the only one getting interceptions down the stretch. It was still a one-score game when OSU gave the ball back to the Cyclones on a failed fourth-and-1 near midfield with 2:43 left.
Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga intercepted Purdy two plays later to give the ball back to the offense. OSU punted with 32 seconds left and Iowa State was trying to drive from its 24-yard line to force overtime when safety Tre Sterling made another big play for the defense. Sterling grabbed OSU’s third interception with 19 seconds remaining.
“We’ve had a couple of tough fourth quarters the last two games,” Knowles said. “Just really hats off to our players to be able to come up and persevere in tough times. That’s what we’ve been trying to teach them. …You try to preach we can win the game on defense — we’re allowed to do that.”
Allowing big plays on defense and committing turnovers on offense have been the main issues for OSU in the past two games. Sanders threw an interception in the third quarter, and the Cyclones turned that into a 9-yard TD run to cut the OSU lead to 21-20. But that was his only turnover of the game after having eight in the past two games combined.
Sanders finished with 249 yards and two TDs on 16-of-24 passing. After the game, he praised the defense for its solid performance.
“As I’ve learned myself, turnovers are game-changers,” Sanders said. “Just to see our defense play that great and get those turnovers, it’s amazing. It’s a great feeling to know that your defense has your back.”
Although the defense was on the field for 88 plays, the Cowboys didn’t allow one play over 27 yards after giving up four plays of 63 yards or longer against Baylor.
Purdy finished with 382 yards passing and a TD for Iowa State.
Of Tylan Wallace’s 131 receiving yards for OSU, 71 came on a screen pass on which he broke three tackles on his way to scoring a touchdown to give OSU the early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Running back Chuba Hubbard broke free for a 65-yard TD in the second quarter on his way to rushing for 116 yards on 22 carries.
The OSU offense entered the game leading the nation with 12 plays of 50 yards or more. The Cowboys now have 15 such plays, including Braydon Johnson’s 50-yard TD catch in the second quarter.
“Just feeling good about each of our guys kind of showing up with their best face on and best version of themselves,” offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson said. “We’re going to need that these next couple games here to keep winning.”