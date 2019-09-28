STILLWATER — Injuries on the offensive line and a weather delay lasting an hour and 12 minutes didn’t stop Oklahoma State from beating No. 24 Kansas State in the first game in Boone Pickens Stadium since the death of T. Boone Pickens on Sept. 11.
The 26-13 win against the Wildcats on Saturday handed K-State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) its first loss of the season, and quarterback Skylar Thompson’s first loss to OSU (4-1, 1-1) in his career. He was 2-0 against the Cowboys before Saturday.
Both teams are among the nation’s best in rushing. The Wildcats were ranked No. 7, averaging 280 yards rushing a game, and the Cowboys were ranked 10th, averaging 270.5 yards on the ground.
The Cowboys attribute their success to the nation’s leading rusher in running back Chuba Hubbard and the No. 2 rushing quarterback in Spencer Sanders. Both starred again Saturday, especially Hubbard.
OSU ran the ball effectively, despite missing starting tackles Dylan Galloway and Teven Jenkins. The Cowboys racked up 373 yards on the ground. The line opened holes big enough for Hubbard to break free for a 53-yard run and an 84-yard touchdown that put OSU up 23-3 in the third quarter.
Those two plays put the Cowboys at 10 plays of 50 yards or longer on the season. They entered the game leading the country with eight such plays.
Hubbard, who had a combined 69 carries in the previous two games, had a more manageable workload against K-State. He finished with 296 yards and the touchdown on 25 carries. Hubbard didn’t get his first rushing attempt until the Cowboys’ 14th play from scrimmage and ended the first half with just nine rushes on his way to setting a career high in yards for the third time this season.
Sanders rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries. He has rushed for more than 50 yards in every game this season. He also threw for 153 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 16-of-25 passing.
Receiver Tylan Wallace had his third 100-yard receiving game of the season, catching eight passes for 145 yards.
The Wildcats had a harder time moving the ball on the ground. Their 126 rushing yards was their lowest of the season. K-State averaged 5.6 yards per carry in its last three games, but the OSU defense held the Wildcats to a 3.9 yards per carry average in Stillwater. The Wildcats only had 18 rushing yards in the first half, which contributed to them getting behind early.
After a couple of punts by both teams to start the game, OSU’s Matt Ammendola kicked a 25-yard field goal. A Samuela Tuihalamaka forced fumble recovered by Brock Martin on the following defensive series helped set up a 3-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Logan Carter.
Another Ammendola field goal, this time from 21 yards, pushed OSU’s lead to 13-0 before the weather delay. Both teams kicked a field goal after the delay to put the OSU halftime lead at 16-3. The Wildcats only had 81 total yards and one first down after two quarters, while the Cowboys racked up 285 total yards and 13 first downs.
K-State attempted to rally back in the fourth quarter after Hubbard’s 84-yard touchdown in the third period put the Cowboys in front by 20 points. K-State scored 10 unanswered points to cut the OSU lead to 23-13 with 7:14 remaining.
OSU took 6:11 off the clock in one drive before kicking an 18-yard field goal to put the game out of reach with 1:03 to play.