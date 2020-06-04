Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who announced Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19, released another statement on Twitter on Thursday explaining he wasn’t concluding he got the virus from attending a protest.
Ogbongbemiga said in his initial tweet that “After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”
Ogbongbemiga’s initial tweet led many to believe he was inferring he contracted the virus at the protest. His follow-up tweet explained that wasn’t the case.
“My purpose of releasing that information was not to conclude that I contracted the virus at the protest,” Ogbongbemiga wrote. “I was completely asymptomatic and unaware I had it but it was necessary to increase awareness that there may be many more people like myself out there. Thankfully, I had protected myself to possibly curb the spread. I wanted to continue to encourage people still protesting to do the same.”
Oklahoma State said Wednesday it had three positive tests among the student-athletes it has tested. The Cowboys have a protocol in place for personnel who test positive. Their protocol was included in a detailed outline of OSU’s plan to bring football players back to campus.
OSU has separate housing to quarantine student-athletes who test positive. OSU says it will follow the contact tracing guidelines instructed by the local and state health departments and the university.
