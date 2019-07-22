Oklahoma State senior linebacker Calvin Bundage has joined teammates Tylan Wallace, Johnny Wilson and Chuba Hubbard as the fourth Cowboy to be named to a preseason national watch list ahead of the 2019 season.
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that Bundage is one of four linebackers from the conference to make it on the Butkus Award preseason watch list, and there are 51 players on the entire list.
Baylor's Clay Johnston, Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks are the other three Big 12 players to be named to the watch list. The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation's top linebacker.
The finalists will be announced Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced on or before Dec. 10.
Bundage’s 62 tackles last season makes him OSU’s second-leading returning tackler heading into this season. He started 11 games last year and is the only linebacker on the current roster with more than one career start.
Bundage has increased his total tackles number and tackles for loss after each season heading into his final year. The Cowboys are going to need him to continue that trend this season.
Wide receiver Wallace was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list while Hubbard was placed on the Doak Walker Award watch list for the best running back in the country. Wilson, OSU's starting center, was placed on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy.