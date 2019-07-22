Bedlam 2018 Nov 11

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Calvin Bundage (1) tackles Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, November 10, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Oklahoma State senior linebacker Calvin Bundage has joined teammates Tylan Wallace, Johnny Wilson and Chuba Hubbard as the fourth Cowboy to be named to a preseason national watch list ahead of the 2019 season.

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that Bundage is one of four linebackers from the conference to make it on the Butkus Award preseason watch list, and there are 51 players on the entire list.

Baylor's Clay Johnston, Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks are the other three Big 12 players to be named to the watch list. The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation's top linebacker.

The finalists will be announced Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced on or before Dec. 10.

Bundage’s 62 tackles last season makes him OSU’s second-leading returning tackler heading into this season. He started 11 games last year and is the only linebacker on the current roster with more than one career start.

Bundage has increased his total tackles number and tackles for loss after each season heading into his final year. The Cowboys are going to need him to continue that trend this season.

Wide receiver Wallace was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list while Hubbard was placed on the Doak Walker Award watch list for the best running back in the country. Wilson, OSU's starting center, was placed on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy. 

Featured video

OU's Lincoln Riley in his own words: Read what the Sooners coach said on the podium at Big 12 Media Days

Frank Bonner ll

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387