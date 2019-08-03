STILLWATER – On paper, Oklahoma State quarterbacks Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders seem like an unlikely pairing.
Brown, a graduate transfer, is a native of California who came to Stillwater by way of junior college and two seasons at Hawaii. Spencer, a redshirt freshman, was a highly decorated high school star in Texas.
“Honestly, when we first met we were different,” Sanders said.
In 2018, the pair became close while simultaneously redshirting. In 2019, they might share the field in an unorthodox two-quarterback scenario.
“We might play two,” coach Mike Gundy said at Saturday’s media day. “If you were at practice today, you’d say to play two.
“They’re both pretty good. I know people say sometimes if you can’t name one, you don’t have any. I don’t see that as the situation here.”
The experience of Brown and Sanders at OSU is a combined one snap, occurring in the Liberty Bowl when Brown came in for one play because Taylor Cornelius’ helmet popped off.
Playing two quarterbacks is more feasible when they bring different assets to the table. In their careers, both have shown an ability to throw the football with high completion percentages and extend plays when necessary.
“This is not a (Mason) Rudolph and J.W (Walsh situation),” Gundy said. “Their skill sets are very similar.”
Off the field, they seem more similar than different. Both are outspoken and well-spoken, and they appear unaffected by the ongoing quarterback battle that will likely continue deep into fall camp.
“He helps me and I help him, that kind of deal,” Brown said. “That comes out of respect for each other, and that only comes from knowing each other.
“We talk to each other about stuff that we go through. It does help when you’re closer to someone off the field, especially from a team chemistry (standpoint) because nobody’s talking down on each other.”
During practice, they’re exchanging pointers and putting any potential rivalry aside.
“We both want to see each other do great,” Sanders said. “The competition comes when we’re out there playing to the best of our abilities, but when we come off the field we know that I’ve got his back and he’s got my back.”
Brown and Sanders, whose lockers are next to each other’s, have seemingly developed a true friendship rather than merely a working relationship.
“They’re both really quality young men,” Gundy said. “They’re handling it the right way. They’re competing and they’re being very supportive and the team is helping them.”