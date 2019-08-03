“It has its beauty in its own way just like Hawaii has its beauty in its own way.” — QB Dru Brown on adjusting to Stillwater after transferring from Hawaii
“Whether I’m out there or Dru is out there, I just want to see this team be great. I want this team to go to a national championship and do the best we can.” — QB Spencer Sanders on his mindset going into the season
“Those guys aren’t near as good as I was.” — Coach Mike Gundy joking in response to a question about which QB was most like himself; he went on to say quarterbacks in today’s age are more advanced in terms of knowledge
“They’re putting us down just because we lost some great guys, which we did. Coach recruited some great guys. ... It’s the best team that I’ve ever been a part of. I can go on all day talking about each and every one of them.” — DL Mike Scott on the motivation of being under the radar
“There’s always a little pressure, but (I’m) definitely going to try and repeat some of the things from last year. But I don’t think too much about it and just go out there and stay calm and play the game I know how to play.” — WR Tylan Wallace on dealing with high expectations for his performance this season