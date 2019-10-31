MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rogers State at OSU (exhibition)
7 p.m. Friday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN+, KFAQ am1170
Notes: The Cowboys are entering their 111th basketball season. ... OSU scrimmaged at Tulsa on Sunday and coach Mike Boynton said he liked what he saw, especially out of Tulsa native Keylan Boone. Boone, a freshman from Memorial High School, and his brother Kalib are members of a top-25 recruiting class for OSU. Friday will be a good opportunity to show Boynton and the OSU fan base how good the 2019 recruiting class can be ahead of the regular season that starts with Oral Roberts on Nov. 6. ... Rogers State, picked to finish ninth (coaches poll) and 11th (media) in the MIAA, returns three starters: senior Tavian Davis, junior Brewster Peacock and sophomore Destin Eke.