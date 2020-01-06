STILLWATER — Oklahoma State dropped its fourth consecutive Big 12 Conference home opener Monday night with a 55-41 loss to No. 17 West Virginia at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Cowboys were on a three-game winning streak against the Mountaineers, but couldn’t overcome the visitors’ physical play and their own poor shooting performance in their second consecutive conference loss.
OSU shot 29% from the field and was 1-of-20 from 3-point range. The 60% shooting at the free-throw line didn’t help, either.
Oklahoma State entered the game with a 12-0 record under coach Mike Boynton when holding an opponent under 60 points. The Mountaineers broke that trend by applying tough defensive pressure of their own to help seal the win. The 41 points scored by OSU is the lowest point total of the season.
Graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent got his first start in an OSU uniform after one of OSU’s best 3-point shooters, Thomas Dziagwa, sat out with the flu. The Cowboys could have used Dziagwa’s shooting, missing their first 16 3-point shot attempts.
Lindy Waters III made Oklahoma State’s first and only 3-pointer with 8:19 left in the game at the end of a 9-2 run that cut the Mountaineers’ 16-point lead to 43-34. Tulsa native Kalib Boone was a major spark to that run by scoring two timely baskets and a block during the four-minute span.
The short run brought life back into Gallagher-Iba, but the Mountaineers stretched their lead back out to 52-36 with a 9-2 run and prevented OSU from pulling within single digits for the rest of the game.
Waters led OSU with 12 points and six rebounds and went over 1,000 career points in the loss. Cam McGriff added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Eight different players scored for West Virginia, including Oscar Tshiebwe, who led the Mountaineers with 12 points and eight rebounds. Derek Culver helped WVU win the rebounding battle (40-36) with 12 boards.
OSU started the first half with high energy but the physical defense made it tough for either team to score. The Cowboys shot 6-of-22 in the first half while West Virginia shot 11-of-31. OSU missed all 10 of its first-half 3-pointers but managed to stay within striking distance.
A layup by Avery Anderson cut the WVU lead to 21-17 with 4:14 left in the half but the Cowboys didn’t score their next points until McGriff knocked down two free throws with eight seconds left and the Mountaineers headed into the locker room with a 28-19 lead. The Cowboys didn’t score their next field goal until McGriff’s jump shot with 14:38 left in the second half.
The Cowboys are 2-4 after starting the season with an 8-0 record. They will try for their first conference win at TCU on Saturday.