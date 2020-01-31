Lindy Waters described Oklahoma State’s practice ahead of Bedlam at Oklahoma as pure competition. “One-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three — all of it. All we did was just hoop today.” Devin Lawrence Wilber/for the Tulsa World
In his first news conference after being named the Oklahoma State head basketball coach in 2017, Mike Boynton made a promise to Cowboys fans that OSU would compete at a level fans could be proud of.
Thursday’s practice was dedicated to doing just that. Senior captain Lindy Waters III said there wasn’t much X’s and O’s talk, just 2 ½ hours of pure competition.
“We didn’t really break down any game-plan things,” Waters said. “We just came out here and competed. One-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three — all of it. All we did was just hoop today.”
Oklahoma State hasn’t shot the ball well. The Cowboys are 26% from the 3-point line and 34.6% overall against Big 12 Conference opponents. The poor shooting has contributed to an 0-7 start in league play, but Boynton doesn’t want their lack of shot-making to dictate their level of competitiveness. That’s what Thursday’s practice was about.
“I thought it was a real important time for us to just get back to the bare bones of ‘this program means a lot,’” Boynton said. “And if you are going to take the court in one of our jerseys, then you’re going to play at a certain level competitively. You may not play well, you may not make all your shots. But the effort, passion (and) intensity — that which you go about doing it has to always be at a certain standard.”
OSU will travel to Norman to play in one of the most competitive games on the schedule. Oklahoma hosts the Cowboys at 2 p.m. Saturday in the first of two Bedlam game of the season.
The Bedlam rivalry makes the OSU-OU matchup unlike any other regular-season game on the schedule. This week’s competitive practices are coming at a time when the Cowboys needed it most.
Boynton spent a lot of time, while on the road earlier this week, thinking about the best ways to help his team get out of its slump. He said he felt one of the best ways to help his players was to put the focus back where it needs to be — competing for an entire 40 minutes.
“We haven’t done that consistently enough to satisfy that promise that I made then,” Boynton said, referencing his first news conference. “So it’s important that I make sure the guys understand there is a level of responsibility that comes with wearing that OSU logo and playing in this program and we can’t lose sight of that.”
Waters has represented OSU in 110 career games. He has appeared in five Bedlam games in the past three years, and the Norman native called Bedlam one of the biggest rivalries in the country. He expects the Cowboys to have some things figured out on Saturday.
“We’re in a bit of a slump right now,” Waters said. “But we’re just working kinks out and it’s the best way to get them out, just go against your rival.”
Gallery: Get to know this year’s roster
Avery Anderson
Yor Anei
Kalib Boone
Keylan Boone
Thomas Dziagwa
J.K. Hadlock
Chris Harris Jr.
Jonathan Laurent
Isaac Likekele
Cameron McGriff
Dee Mitchell
Trey Reeves
Hidde Roessink
Lindy Waters III
Marcus Watson
Meet the coaching staff
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Tyler Lockett will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 All-World Awards
Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387