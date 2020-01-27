STILLWATER - Oklahoma State has shown through the first 20 games of the season that it competes hard and hustles on defense, but the Cowboys have had problems shooting the ball against Big 12 Conference teams.
Monday’s game against No. 3 Kansas was no exception.
The Cowboys shot 28% and 2-of-18 from 3 in a 65-50 loss at Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU went six minutes and 52 seconds without scoring a field goal in the second half. Cam McGriff knocked down three free-throws during that span but the Jayhawks put up 20 points in the same stretch.
Holding Kansas (17-3, 6-1) 11 points under its season average of 76.5 points per game wasn’t enough. The Jayhawks scored just one point more than Oklahoma State’s opponent average (64 ppg). It was the second-lowest scoring total in a win this season for Kansas but the OSU offense struggled. The Cowboys’ 50 points were the fewest allowed by Kansas this season.
McGriff and Isaac Likekele combined to score 28 points for OSU (10-10, 0-7) with McGriff scoring a game-high 18, but no other Cowboy scored more than five points.
OSU came into Monday winning four of its past six home games against Kansas but was unable to continue the recent success. The Cowboys’ seven-game losing streak in the Big 12 exceeds the 0-6 start in the 2016-17 season.
“To win at the level that we play this game at, you have to work really hard, you have to believe and you have to have courage, when you go out there and play, that you can do it,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “We’re working really hard, I believe that. I’m not sure exactly where we are on the other two right now.”
The Cowboys trailed 29-24 at halftime, but missed nine of their first 10 shots while Kansas knocked down three of its first four 3-pointers to start the second half. The 20-3 run by Kansas pushed the Jayhawk lead to 49-29, and OSU couldn’t recover.
Isaiah Moss scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun led Kansas with 16 points and nine rebounds.
The Cowboys had an ugly first 12 minutes. Kansas jumped out to a 21-7 lead, which opened with a 6-0 run. OSU missed 17 of its first 20 shots and it looked as if Kansas was on its way to a large halftime lead, but OSU came alive in the final eight minutes.
Kansas led 24-7 at the 7:55 mark when OSU’s defense jump-started its offense during a 15-0 run that cut the lead to 24-22. The Cowboys outscored Kansas by 12 in the final eight minutes to cut a 14-point deficit to five by halftime.
“I thought we were in a really good place,” Boynton said about the late first-half run. “I thought that we were in position to carry that momentum on into the second half and take the first swing.”
OSU shot 55% in its last game to beat Texas A&M but resorted back to its poor shooting when it resumed conference play Monday night.
The Cowboys return to action Saturday, facing Oklahoma in a 2 p.m. Bedlam game in Norman.