The Oklahoma State basketball non-conference schedule features seven 20-win teams from last season, five NCAA Tournament teams, five programs that finished in the top 50 of the 2019 KenPom Rankings and eight teams in the top 100.
OSU released its non-conference schedule Thursday.
According to the KenPom Rankings, the Cowboys have had a top-five schedule in two of the past three years. OSU’s 2018 schedule was ranked No. 5 by KenPom and No. 12 in the official NCAA N.E.T. Rankings. This year’s 12 non-conference games include three Quadrant 1, three Quadrant 2 and four Quadrant 4 opponents.
OSU plays home games against Yale (Nov. 17), Georgetown (Dec. 4) and Wichita State (Dec. 8) and will face Minnesota at the BOK Center on Dec. 21.
The Cowboys will also play at Charleston on Nov. 13 and at a Houston team that advanced to the Sweet 16 last season (Dec. 15).
Oklahoma State opens the season Nov. 6 against Oral Roberts at Gallagher Iba Arena. Game times and broadcasting information for the schedule are still to be announced.
OSU’s conference schedule will be announced in September. Season tickets are on sale now and start at $150. Visit okstate.com/tickets or text/call 877-ALL-4-OSU for information.
OSU men's basketball
Non-conference schedule
Nov. 6: Oral Roberts
Nov. 9: UMKC
Nov. 13: at Charleston
Nov. 17: Yale+
Nov. 22: Western Michigan+
Nov. 27: vs. Syracuse# (ESPN2);6:30 p.m.
Nov. 29: vs Penn State/Ole Miss#;6/8 p.m.
Dec. 4: Georgetown!
Dec. 8: Wichita State
Dec. 15: at Houston
Dec. 21: Minnesota (BOK Center)
Dec. 29: Southeastern Louisiana
+ NIT Season Tip-Off Campus Site Games
# NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
! Big 12/Big East Scheduling Alliance