MEN’S BASKETBALL
Southeastern Louisiana at Oklahoma State
1:30 p.m. Sunday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN+
SE LOUISIANA (3-8)
Ht. Pt. Rb
G Julien 6-1 7.9 3.0
G Butler 6-0 6.7 1.0
G Smith 6-1 6.2 2.3
F Brewer 6-7 17.6 8.5
F Diop 6-9 10.2 6.2
OSU (8-3)
Ht. Pt. Rb
G Mitchell 6-2 1.6 0.4
G Dziagwa 6-4 8.8 1.5
G Waters III 6-6 13.7 4.8
F McGriff 6-7 10.0 6.4
F Anei 6-10 11.2 5.8
Notes: This is the last nonconference game for the Cowboys, and point guard Isaac Likekele should be close to returning after participating in warmups in the last game against Minnesota. … Southeastern Louisiana has lost six of its past seven games, including an 83-76 loss to an Ole Miss team that OSU beat by 41 points earlier this year.