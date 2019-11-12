MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma St. at Charleston
8 p.m. Wednesday
TD Arena, Charleston, S.C.
CBS Sports Network, KFAQ-1170
OKLAHOMA STate (2-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Likekele 6-4 14.0 6.5
G Dziagwa 6-4 4.0 1.5
G Waters 6-6 10.5 5.5
F McGriff 6-7 11.0 5.0
C Anei 6-10 13.0 6.5
CHARLESTON (1-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Jasper 6-1 6.0 0.5
G Riller 6-3 24.5 3.5
G Galloway 6-2 14.5 1.0
F McMarcus 6-7 9.0 6.5
F Smart 6-8 2.0 5.0
Notes: Oklahoma State has six freshmen on the roster and coach Mike Boynton said Wednesday’s game will be a good opportunity for them to see what it’s like playing on the road for the first time. The Cowboys opened the season with two home wins and the young players have had quality playing time. Boynton will most likely play most of his bench against Charleston. ... The Cougars are not in a Power 5 conference, but they have a top talent in senior Grant Riller. He is averaging 24.5 points per game and could be a problem for OSU.