MEN’S BASKETBALL
OSU at Houston
2 p.m. Sunday
Fertitta Center, ESPN
OKLAHOMA ST. (7-2)
Ht. Pt Rb.
G Waters 6-6 13.7 4.9
G Harris Jr. 6-3 3.7 1.1
G Dziagwa 6-4 9.0 1.4
F McGriff 6-7 10.3 6.3
F Anei 6-10 11.4 6.1
HOUSTON (6-2)
Ht. Pt Rb.
G Jarreau 6-5 10.6 3.3
G Grimes 6-5 16.9 4.3
G Hinton 6-5 13.6 9.3
F White 6-7 10.8 6.4
C Harris 6-10 2.4 4.1
Notes: Oklahoma State still is trying to figure out how to be successful without point guard Isaac Likekele, who remains out with an illness. The Cowboys have lost both games without Likekele and will try to prevent a three-game losing streak on Sunday. ... Houston is on a four-game winning streak. Three of the four games have been decided by 10 points or fewer. ... Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson was the Oklahoma boss in 1994-2006.