MEN’S BASKETBALL
Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State
6 p.m. Wednesday • NIT Season Tip-Off
• Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. • ESPN2, KFAQ-1170
SYRACUSE (4-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Girard 6-1 10.6 2.2
G Boeheim 6-6 14.4 2.4
F Hughes 6-6 17.2 4.6
F Sidibe 6-10 7.2 7.0
F Dolezaj 6-10 8.4 6.4
OSU (5-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Likekele 6-4 12.2 5.2
G Dziagwa 6-4 9.0 1.4
G Waters 6-6 13.0 5.4
F McGriff 6-7 8.2 6.2
F Anei 6-10 11.4 7.2
Notes: The Cowboys are going to have to shoot better if they want to survive against Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s zone defense. OSU has shot a combined 39% the past two games. ... Syracuse will also have to figure out the OSU defense. OSU coach Mike Boynton teaches his team to win with defense first, and the Cowboys have held their opponents under 65 points in four of their five games. Syracuse has scored at least 70 points in each of its four wins. The only loss was 48-34 to Virginia in the opener.