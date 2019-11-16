OSU vs. KANSAS CITY 027

Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters, shooting against UMKC on Nov. 9, is averaging 12.3 points per game. 

DEVIN L. WILBER/ for the Tulsa World

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Yale at Oklahoma State

1:30 p.m. Sunday • Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+, KFAQ-1170

YALE (2-1)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Monroe 6-2 4.7 2.3

G Swain 6-0 12.0 5.0

G Gabbidon 6-5 5.0 5.3

F Bruner 6-9 10.7 9.7

F Atkinson 6-10 20.0 5.7

OKLAHOMA STATE (3-0)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Likekele 6-4 13.3 6.0

G Dziagwa 6-4 9.7 1.7

G Waters 6-6 12.3 4.3

F McGriff 6-7 10.0 6.7

F Anei 6-10 10.7 5.7

Notes: Oklahoma State has started the season on a three-game winning streak, but Yale will be the toughest opponent the Cowboys have faced. ... This is just the second meeting between the teams. The Cowboys won 68-59 in the 2002 season-opener. ... Yale was last year’s Ivy League Tournament champion. ... Bulldogs junior forward Paul Atkinson is averaging 20 points in the first three games.

