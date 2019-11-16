MEN’S BASKETBALL
Yale at Oklahoma State
1:30 p.m. Sunday • Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN+, KFAQ-1170
YALE (2-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Monroe 6-2 4.7 2.3
G Swain 6-0 12.0 5.0
G Gabbidon 6-5 5.0 5.3
F Bruner 6-9 10.7 9.7
F Atkinson 6-10 20.0 5.7
OKLAHOMA STATE (3-0)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Likekele 6-4 13.3 6.0
G Dziagwa 6-4 9.7 1.7
G Waters 6-6 12.3 4.3
F McGriff 6-7 10.0 6.7
F Anei 6-10 10.7 5.7
Notes: Oklahoma State has started the season on a three-game winning streak, but Yale will be the toughest opponent the Cowboys have faced. ... This is just the second meeting between the teams. The Cowboys won 68-59 in the 2002 season-opener. ... Yale was last year’s Ivy League Tournament champion. ... Bulldogs junior forward Paul Atkinson is averaging 20 points in the first three games.