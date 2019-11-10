The Oklahoma State men's doubles team of Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky completed its run at the ITA National Fall Championships with a championship Sunday in Newport Beach, California.
Vocel and Kellovsky, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 8 John McNally and Robert Cash of Ohio State in a three-set final, 6-4, 1-6, 10-4.
Vocel and Kellovsky also teamed up to win the Arkansas Futures event in September. Sunday closed out the OSU fall tennis season. The team returns to action Jan. 17, with matches against Lamar and Bryant in Stillwater.