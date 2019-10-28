The Oklahoma State men’s golf team shot a 4-over 292 on Monday at the East Lake Cup to earn the No. 3 seed entering match play at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Texas took the top team spot with a 10-under 278. Tuesday, OSU takes on No. 2-seeded Wake Forest in one semifinal, while Texas and Vanderbilt will meet in the other.
Austin Eckroat finished sixth in the individual stroke play portion with a 1-under 71 and was one of just six in the men’s field to finish under par. Eckroat started strong with an eagle on No. 1 before rolling in a birdie on No. 2.
Aman Gupta and Brian Stark each recorded top-10 finishes with 1-over 73s. Rayhan Thomas tied for 13th with a 3-over 75. Hazen Newman turned in a 4-over 76, tying him for 17th.